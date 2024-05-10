Investors Purchase Large Volume of Dutch Bros Call Options (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,903 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the typical volume of 3,829 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros
Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 661.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,091.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.17.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
