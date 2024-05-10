iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

