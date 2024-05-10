Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

JKHY opened at $169.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average is $164.28. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

