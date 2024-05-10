Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading Up 6.1% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $20.91. 47,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 414,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Get Jamf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,108.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jamf by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,436,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 153,849 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jamf by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.