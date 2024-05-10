Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jarvis Securities Price Performance
Jarvis Securities stock opened at GBX 62.30 ($0.78) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £27.87 million, a P/E ratio of 520.67 and a beta of 0.34. Jarvis Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 165 ($2.07).
About Jarvis Securities
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jarvis Securities
- Stock Average Calculator
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.