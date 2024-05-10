Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 105 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $11,587.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $107.64 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.