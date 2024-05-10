JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.27) to GBX 2,150 ($27.01) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($26.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -488.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,229 ($40.57). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,171.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,048.90.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

