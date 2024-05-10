JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.27) to GBX 2,150 ($27.01) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.
Wizz Air Price Performance
Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($26.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -488.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,229 ($40.57). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,171.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,048.90.
Wizz Air Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.