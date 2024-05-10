JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,798,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock worth $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.