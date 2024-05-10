JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.97 and a 200-day moving average of $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $567.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

