K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of C$82.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.10 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$35.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$28.21 and a 12-month high of C$37.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.05.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

See Also

