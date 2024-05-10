Kaya (KAYS) and Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) is one of 1,000 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kaya to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaya and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $200,000.00 $1.61 million -2.35 Kaya Competitors $1.67 billion $145.88 million -1.39

Kaya’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kaya. Kaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Kaya has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kaya and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 821.43% -9.57% 638.26% Kaya Competitors -2,459.06% -249.83% -30.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kaya and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaya Competitors 6399 18750 44756 919 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 78.89%. Given Kaya’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaya has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Kaya rivals beat Kaya on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products primarily in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, the company provides standing display cases with cannabis intended glassware under the Really Happy Glass brand; and t-shirt designs under the Kaya Gear brand name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

