Keenan Michael Conder Sells 816 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $17,348.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 461,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,809,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $140,528.25.

NYSE S opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 375,275 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SentinelOne by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 26.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,507,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

