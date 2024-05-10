Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $86.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.
Several brokerages have commented on KROS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of KROS opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.32.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
