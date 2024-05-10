Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $86.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several brokerages have commented on KROS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after buying an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after buying an additional 222,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KROS opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

