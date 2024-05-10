KeyCorp Increases Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $32.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAND. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAND

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Bandwidth stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $565.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,556 shares of company stock worth $239,567. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $4,079,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.