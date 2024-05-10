KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Down 0.7%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44. 1,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

