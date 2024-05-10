Kristie Burns Sells 815 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $11,711.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,188.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Kristie Burns sold 243 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $3,705.75.

On Monday, February 26th, Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50.

On Friday, February 23rd, Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

TCMD stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,954,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $8,687,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 222,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,388.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 144,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

