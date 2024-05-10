Lee Enterprises, Incorporated Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lee Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE LEE opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.22. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Lee Enterprises

In other Lee Enterprises news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint bought 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $600,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 86,500 shares of company stock worth $1,188,720. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 27.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

