Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 283.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.23. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.