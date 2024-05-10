Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 607.03%.

Shares of ALGS opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.37. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,538,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

