LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 263,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,037,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

LianBio Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

LianBio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LianBio

LianBio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LianBio by 462.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,779,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,337 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LianBio by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of LianBio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 22NW LP boosted its holdings in shares of LianBio by 1,466.1% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LianBio by 27.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

