LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 263,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,037,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
LianBio Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $33.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.
LianBio Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LianBio
LianBio Company Profile
LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.
