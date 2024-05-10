Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

LILA stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

