MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $36.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $592.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 448,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MarineMax by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MarineMax by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

