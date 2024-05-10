Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.