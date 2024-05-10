Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 676,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 560,520 shares.The stock last traded at $118.40 and had previously closed at $136.00.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,859,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 327,863 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 567,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 314,763 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 818,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 214,795 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

