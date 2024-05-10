Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Up 2%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 29,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 52,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Mawson Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

