Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $145,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in KeyCorp by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.3 %

KEY stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.