Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

