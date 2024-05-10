Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

