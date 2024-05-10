Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after buying an additional 148,532 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $141.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $143.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

