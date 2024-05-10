Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 40,096.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 50,121 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Amcor by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 186,982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Amcor by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amcor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

