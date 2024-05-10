Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,139,000 after buying an additional 522,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after acquiring an additional 244,599 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,466,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $203.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.14 and a 200 day moving average of $202.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

