Metis Global Partners LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $81.76 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

