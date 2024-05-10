Metis Global Partners LLC Has $692,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Entergy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

