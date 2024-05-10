Metis Global Partners LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FTS opened at $41.01 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4382 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

