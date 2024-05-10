Metis Global Partners LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $98.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

