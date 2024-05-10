Metis Global Partners LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

