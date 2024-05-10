Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Stantec by 456.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE STN opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

