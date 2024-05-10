Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,657,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.1 %

Western Digital stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

