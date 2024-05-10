Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 183.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

