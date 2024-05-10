Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 744 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

