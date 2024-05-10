Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,069 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,353,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,434,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,568,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,154,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RVTY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

