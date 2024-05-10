Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MOS opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

