Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $26,591,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,469.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 214,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 229,749 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 242.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

