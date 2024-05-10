Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 165 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.3 %

JBHT opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $190.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.