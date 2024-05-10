Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 318 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Northern Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

