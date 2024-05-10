Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $222.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day moving average of $229.63.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

