Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 694 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after buying an additional 631,724 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,057,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,272,000 after buying an additional 542,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,840,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,054,000 after acquiring an additional 454,508 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $166.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

