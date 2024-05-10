MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,776 shares of company stock worth $5,026,307. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.