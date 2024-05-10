MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $354.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.06 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

