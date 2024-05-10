Morgan Stanley Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$20.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.94 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.59. The company has a market cap of C$12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

